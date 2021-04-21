Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 501,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,725. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

