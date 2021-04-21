Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 501,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,725. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.