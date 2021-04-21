TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.73 Million

Brokerages expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $284.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.75 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $283.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $998.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $2,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock worth $6,770,306. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.69. 251,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,982. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

