The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

