Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.1% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $234.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

