Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €150.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.86 ($181.01).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of ETR DB1 traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €147.35 ($173.35). 407,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €140.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.