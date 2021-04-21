KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,371. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in KBR by 389.3% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KBR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

