KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.
KBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
Shares of KBR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,371. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in KBR by 389.3% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in KBR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in KBR in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
