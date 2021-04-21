Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 120,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,404. The firm has a market cap of $268.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Iteris by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 214,626 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at $7,147,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iteris by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 594,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

