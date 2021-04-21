Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $768.42 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $768.42 million and $16.74 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00006281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.00675534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.28 or 0.07340086 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

