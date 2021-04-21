Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 966,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,051. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

