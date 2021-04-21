Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.34

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $265.34 and last traded at $265.14, with a volume of 3617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.84.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

