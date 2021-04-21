Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 29,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,951. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.