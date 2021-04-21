Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.86

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 56561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDRDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

