Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target to $57.00

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock’s current price.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

BZUN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 296,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,114. Baozun has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baozun by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,399 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

