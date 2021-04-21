New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Releases Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.73.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.