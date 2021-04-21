Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.