$0.17 EPS Expected for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.83. 407,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,442,442 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.