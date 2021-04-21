$95.72 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $95.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.68 million to $98.77 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $108.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $381.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.34 million to $390.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $382.03 million, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of SKT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,527. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -397.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

