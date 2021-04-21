Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 448.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

