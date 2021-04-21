Aion Market Capitalization Reaches $156.42 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $156.42 million and $12.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,757.82 or 0.99738665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.00553565 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.02 or 0.00386192 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.00904317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00147278 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004264 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

