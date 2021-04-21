Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $37.59 on Wednesday, reaching $511.98. 793,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.63.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

