AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,885,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,120,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 606.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 148,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

