FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE: FSKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – FS KKR Capital Corp. II was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

4/8/2021 – FS KKR Capital Corp. II was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

4/7/2021 – FS KKR Capital Corp. II was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

3/31/2021 – FS KKR Capital Corp. II was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

3/30/2021 – FS KKR Capital Corp. II was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

3/1/2021 – FS KKR Capital Corp. II was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.09. 285,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp II alerts:

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 43.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.