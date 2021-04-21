Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

