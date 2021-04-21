Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

