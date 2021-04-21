RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

