International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,543 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank grew its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

