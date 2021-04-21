New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 963,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.15.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

