Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post sales of $32.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the lowest is $30.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $19.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $142.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.94 million to $148.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.25 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $168.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 19,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,156. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $189.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

