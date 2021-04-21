$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $45.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,387. First Financial has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
