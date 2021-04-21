$45.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce $45.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $47.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $45.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $183.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $188.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $192.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in First Financial by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,387. First Financial has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

