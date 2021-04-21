Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 110,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of -0.31.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.