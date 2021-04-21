Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

AUY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,774,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,693. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after buying an additional 8,975,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after buying an additional 2,323,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

