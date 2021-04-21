S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend by 36.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

STBA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.36. 97,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

