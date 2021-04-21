Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Regions Financial stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.
RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.
In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Recommended Story: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.