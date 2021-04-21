Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

