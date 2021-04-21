First Command Bank Has $346,000 Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Command Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,344 shares of company stock valued at $12,234,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

TFC stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 295,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,018. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

