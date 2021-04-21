HyperDAO Trading Down 42.2% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.09 million and $309,630.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

