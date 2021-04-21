Brokerages Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

CVBF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 338,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 25.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,916 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 86.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

