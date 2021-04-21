Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $760.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

