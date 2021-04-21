Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.80 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 8,372,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,351,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.