iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

