Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

SBUX stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 billion, a PE ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.