Arlington Partners LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

