Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 10,668 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. The stock had a trading volume of 333,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

