Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 0.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. HSBC upped their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. 253,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.