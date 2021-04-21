Arlington Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. 79,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,003. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.