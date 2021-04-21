Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

