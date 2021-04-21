Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Fastenal also posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

FAST stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 138,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,614. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 914,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $369,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $56,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth $4,701,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

