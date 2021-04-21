$11.27 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $11.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.67 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $10.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.75 billion to $47.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.35 billion to $54.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.21. 2,386,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

