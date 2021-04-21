$2.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $3.00. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $14.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $21.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.74. 359,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,362. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.78.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 196.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

