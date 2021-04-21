Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce $239.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,143,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 442,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

