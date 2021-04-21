LCX Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LCX has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and $4.16 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LCX Coin Profile

LCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,524,408 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

